Man shot 4 times in South Austin

Police investigate the seen of a shooting that took place at 11:47 p.m. on April 11 in the 4900 block of West Fulton | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was shot four times Wednesday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 38-year-old man was found lying on a sidewalk at 11:47 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Fulton, according to Chicago Police.

He has been shot in the back and buttocks and was taken to Mt. Sinai, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.