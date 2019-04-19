Man hurt in Calumet Heights shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 2:11 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Area South detectives are questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

