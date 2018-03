Man shot after 5 armed people approached him on Near North Side

A man was shot Sunday night after he was approached by a group of people on the Near North Side.

About 8:45 p.m., five armed people approached the man, about 30 years old, and his parked car in the 500 block of West Division Street, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.