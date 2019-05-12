Man shot after answering Gresham apartment door: police

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot, Saturday night, in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street, in the Gresham neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was in a third floor apartment about 10:43 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street when he answered a knock on the back door and an unknown male fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was hit multiple times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.