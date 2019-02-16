Man shot after person flashes ‘gang signs’ in Brighton Park

A man was wounded from a shooting in which gang signals were thrown up early Saturday in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.

At 12:21 a.m., the 22-year-old was driving in the 4400 block of South Archer when a gray Acura SUV pulled up next to him, according to Chicago police. Three males were inside, one of whom shot the 22-year-old in the lower backside.

Before the trigger was pulled, someone inside the SUV flashed gang signs at the 22-year-old, police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. No one is in custody.