Man shot in Altgeld Gardens

A man was shot Sunday evening in the Altgeld Gardens community on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old was shot at 5:34 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the left hand and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Area South detectives are investigating.