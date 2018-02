Man shot and killed in the Far South Side

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 8:50 p.m., the 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 700 East block of 133rd Street when someone fired shots and struck him, Chicago Police said.

Emergency crews arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.