Man shot and killed in South Shore: police

A man who was shot in the head and back Sunday night in South Shore has died, according to Chicago Police.

The 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a male walked up and fired shots about 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 78th Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead about a half-hour later, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide information about the death.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.