Man shot and killed while driving in South Chicago

A person is dead after being found in his car with several gunshot wounds early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The male victim appeared to be driving about 12:17 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Manistee Avenue when shots were fired, striking his body multiple times, Chicago police said. His 2013 Dodge Avenger then crashed into two parked vehicles.

The male was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.