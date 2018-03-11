Man shot and robbed in Little Village

A man was shot Sunday afternoon while he was robbed in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:30 p.m., the 27-year-old was approached by two males in the 2200 block of South Trumbull Avenue, Chicago police said.

One of the offenders shot the victim in the left thigh and demanded his property, police said. When he fell to the ground, they stole his belongings.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as detectives investigated.