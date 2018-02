Man shot and seriously wounded while riding in vehicle on South Side

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday on the South Side.

At 2:04 a.m., the 37-year-old was riding in a vehicle traveling north in the 9500 block of South Stony Island when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.