Man shot, another grazed by bullet in Park Manor

A man was shot and another was grazed by a bullet Monday night in a Park Manor neighborhood attack on the South Side.

The men, ages 22 and 62, were standing at 8:09 p.m. in the 7100 block of South State when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and the passenger fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. The older man suffered a graze wound to the head and refused medical treatment.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.