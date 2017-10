Man shot at gas station in Fuller Park

A man was shot early Monday at a gas station in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

The 24-year-old was arguing with two other males at 12:28 a.m. inside a gas station in the 300 block of West Garfield when someone pulled out a gun, and fired shots, striking the man in his right leg and left arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate the shooting.