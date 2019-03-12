Man shot at McDonald’s restaurant in Bronzeville

A 27-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon at a McDonald's restaurant at 740 E. 47th St. | Google

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon at a McDonald’s restaurant in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, according to sources.

The 27-year-old was shot at 4:16 p.m. inside a building in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove, according to preliminary information. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

Police did not immediately confirm where exactly the shooting took place, but community activist Andrew Holmes said it happened inside the McDonald’s at 740 E. 47th St.

The man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.