Man shot at red light in Lawndale

A man was shot early Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 35-year-old man was stopped at a red light when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots about 2:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Ogden, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the hand, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.