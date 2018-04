Man shot at party West Humboldt Park

A shooting at a party early Sunday wounded a man in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was at the party about 2:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone started shooting, Chicago Police said. While the man was trying to flee, he was shot in the foot.

He went to Stroger Hospital and was in good condition, police said.