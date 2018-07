Man shot in Austin after argument

A man was shot Friday in the 100 block of North Mayfield in the Austin neighborhood. | Google Maps

A man was shot Friday night after an argument in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 29-year-old was outside when he started arguing with someone he didn’t know in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The person pulled out a gun and shot the man in the knee.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.