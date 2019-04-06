Man in critical condition after South Austin shooting

A 39-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 4:14 a.m., the man was on a street in the 200 block of North Long Avenue when a male suspect approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The victim transported himself to Rush Oak Park Hospital in critical condition with wounds to the abdomen, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

