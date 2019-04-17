Man shot while sitting on bench in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a drive-by while sitting on a bench Wednesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 6:55 p.m., the man was in the 3000 block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive when someone in a silver sedan that was southbound on Humboldt Drive fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in both shoulders and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

A few blocks away, a man was killed in an April 5 shooting.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.