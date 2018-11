Man shot by 2 people ‘yelling gang slogans’ in Back of the Yards

A man was seriously wounded by gunfire late Wednesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 10:37 p.m., the 21-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Wolcott when two males walked over “yelling gang slogans,” according to Chicago police.

They fired bullets into his chest and shoulder, leaving him in serious condition, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating.