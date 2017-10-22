Man shot by armed robber in Austin

A man was shot by an armed robber Sunday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 49-year-old was walking about 10 p.m. when someone with a gun walked up to him in the 4800 block of West Chicago and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

When the man told the robber he had no money, the suspect fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the right hand and grazed in the head, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

There was no one in custody as Area North detectives investigated.