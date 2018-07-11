Man shot by armed robbers at his home on West Side

A man was shot during an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side.

The 33-year-old was in his backyard when three people came up to him and announced a robbery about 2:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt. Two more people then came up to him, one of them armed, according to Chicago Police.

The group stole property, including a bracelet, from the man. The man then ran into his home and closed the door behind him, police said.

The robbers fired shots through the door, striking the man in the upper left leg, upper right hip and abdomen.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and was being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.