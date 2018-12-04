Our Pledge To You

Crime

12/04/2018, 01:11am

Man shot by masked gunman while riding in vehicle in Little Village

BySun-Times Wire
A man was shot Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 20-year-old was sitting in the passenger side of a parked vehicle at 10:09 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Spaulding when someone in a black ski mask walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

Chicago police investigate a man shot, Monday night in the 2600 block of South Spaulding, in the Little Village neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sun-Times Wire