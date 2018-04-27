Man shot by St. Charles cops made false claim of armed intruder: police

A man shot by St. Charles police officers on Thursday called in a false report of an armed intruder in his home before the shooting, authorities said.

Officers were called about a burglary in progress when they encountered 19-year-old Christopher C. Kemble about noon near Voltaire Lane and Peck Road, according to a statement from St. Charles police.

Police “began attempts to contain Kemble” and at some point officers fired shots, injuring Kemble, police said. Kemble was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with a gunshot wound and was later airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center, where his condition was stabilized.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but two officers were taken to Delnor as a precaution, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Kemble had placed the 911 call falsely claiming there was an armed intruder in his home, police said. He had previously told friends that he had a gun and that he intended to kill himself or have police kill him.

Kimble has been charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for making a false crime report, three counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and one count of reckless conduct, police said. He remained hospitalized on Friday.

“We are supporting our officers through this difficult time and we sympathize with the Kemble family during this tragic event,” the department wrote in a statement.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave according to department policy, police said.

A spokesman for Illinois State Police said the agency was investigating the shooting at the request of St. Charles police, but did provide additional information.