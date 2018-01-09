Police: Man shot by Waukegan cop tried to use BB gun to steal his service weapon

A 27-year-old man who was hospitalized last month after being shot by a Waukegan police officer has been charged with threatening the officer with a BB gun as he attempted to steal his service weapon.

About 5 p.m. Dec. 26, Edward Prado drove a stolen vehicle to the Waukegan Police Department at 101 N. West St. and and approached an officer who was sitting in his squad, according to Waukegan police.

Prado, of Waukegan, ordered the officer to hand over his gun before threatening him with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, police said. The officer then shot him.

Prado was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was released Tuesday.

The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution, and was treated and released, police said.

The weapon Prado used to threaten the officer with turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

Prado was charged with single counts of aggravated robbery, attempting to disarm a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault, police said.

He is being held in the custody of the Lake County Illinois Jail on $150,000 bond, police said. His next court date was set for Feb. 7.