Man shot by Waukegan police officer

A man was shot by a Waukegan police officer Tuesday evening in the north suburb.

About 5 p.m., the patrol officer was sitting in his squad car on the west side of the police department in the 100 block of North West Street when he was approached by a man who threatened the officer with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun, according to Waukegan police.

The officer shot the man, police said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was also taken to a hospital as a precaution, and was treated and released, police said.

The handgun turned out to be a BB gun, police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.