Man shot after asking for lighter in Chatham

A man was shot Friday in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove. | Google Earth

A man was shot Friday evening in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 6:20 p.m., the 23-year-old walked into a store in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove and asked a person for a lighter, according to Chicago Police.

The pair started arguing and eventually went outside, where the man was shot in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

The shooter was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with white strips on the sleeves, dark jeans and white gym shoes, police said. He fled north on Cottage on a yellow 10-speed bike.