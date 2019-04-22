Man shot in chest in West Garfield Park

A 35-year-old man suffered a chest wound after a shooting Sunday in West Garfield Park.

The man was unloading his vehicle in the 4100 block of West Wilcox Street just before 11 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

