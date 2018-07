Man wounded in Cragin shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Friday on the border of the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle about 1:44 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone in a passing black Nissan Murano opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck twice in his shoulder, police said. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized.