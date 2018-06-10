Man shot, crashes into parked car on South Side

A man was shot and then crashed his car early Sunday on the border of the Back of the Yards and Englewood neighborhoods on the South Side.

About 1:15 a.m., the 29-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone walked up and shot him in the abdomen, Chicago Police said.

The man drove himself down the street and then crashed into a parked vehicle near a gas station on Damen Avenue, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.