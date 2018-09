Man shot, critically hurt in Burnside

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting at 1:32 p.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone walked out from the north alley and shot at him, according to Chicago police. The shooter then ran away on foot.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken in critical condition to university of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.