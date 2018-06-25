Man shot, critically wounded by bicyclist in Uptown

A 21-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Monday evening in the 1300 block of West Lawrence in the Uptown neighborhood. | Google

A man was critically wounded Monday evening when a bicyclist shot him in the back in the North Side Uptown neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking about 6:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Lawrence Avenue when someone rode by on a bike, pulled out a gun and fired a single shot that struck him in the back, according to Chicago Police. The bicyclist then rode off south on Beacon Street from Lawrence.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.