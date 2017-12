Man shot, critically wounded in Clearing

A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old was found at 2:29 a.m. in the basement of a home in the 6200 block of South Nashville, according to Chicago Police.

He had been shot in the right arm and thigh and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Police said the shooting may be domestic-related. Area Central detectives took a person of interest into custody for questioning.