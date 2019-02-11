Our Pledge To You

News

02/11/2019, 10:53pm

Man critically wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old was standing about 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police

The man was struck in his neck, back and ankle, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending