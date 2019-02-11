Man critically wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting
A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The 23-year-old was standing about 7:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police
The man was struck in his neck, back and ankle, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Area Central detectives are investigating.