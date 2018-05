Man shot, critically wounded in Longwood Manor

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 1:35 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Union when another vehicle pulled up and a passenger inside shot him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head, arm and hand, police said.