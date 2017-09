Man shot, critically wounded in Portage Park

A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 12:52 a.m., the 23-year-old was involved in an argument with someone who pulled out a handgun and fired shots in the 5700 block of West Irving Park, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower body and was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.