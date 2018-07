Man shot, critically wounded in Rogers Park

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the abdomen about 7:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Paulina, according to Chicago Police. Witnesses were being uncooperative with investigators and wouldn’t provide information about the shooting.

The man was taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.