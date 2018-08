Man shot, critically wounded in Roseland

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot found the 25-year-old on the street at 12:53 p.m. in the first block of East 113th Place, according to Chicago Police.

He had suffered three gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.