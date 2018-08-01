Man shot, critically wounded in West Chatham might have been bystander: police

Police investigate a shooting about 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in the 8700 block of South State St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded Wednesday night in a West Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was walking near a gas station at 9:18 p.m. when someone opened fire from an alley in the 8700 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

He might not have been the intended target of the shooting, police said.