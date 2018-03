Man shot, critically wounded while walking into South Chicago home

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday while walking into a home in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was entering the home at 2:29 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Colfax when someone fired shots from the street that struck him in the back, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.