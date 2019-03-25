Man shot dead at Berwyn party

A man was fatally shot early Sunday at a party in west suburban Berwyn.

Officers showed up to an apartment in the 6200 block of West Roosevelt Road about 2:25 a.m. and saw multiple people fleeing on foot and in vehicles, Berwyn police said in a statement.

Police found Michael Rivers, 27, bleeding from several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died within an hour, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy released Monday classified Rivers’ death as a homicide. He lived in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened at a birthday party in an apartment rented for Sunday night through the application Airbnb.

Several potential witnesses at the party had left before officers arrived, police said. Anyone who attended the party was asked to call Berwyn detectives at (708) 795-5600.