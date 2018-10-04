Man shot dead in Gresham: police

A man was fatally shot early Thursday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head in an alley behind an apartment complex in the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The was unidentified at the time, but was probably between 18 and 25 years old, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.