02/05/2019, 11:56pm

Man shot dead in Gresham: police

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot and killed late Tuesday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was standing about 11:10 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Ashland when another male walked up and shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Sun-Times Wire