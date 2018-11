Man shot dead in Homan Square: police

A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found dead inside of a vehicle in the 3600 block of West Lexington, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.