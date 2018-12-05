Man shot during alleged drug deal in Fuller Park

An 18-year-old man was shot during an alleged drug deal Wednesday afternoon in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the man was involved in an argument with someone he knew during a narcotics-related transaction and the other person pulled out a gun and shot him in the left thigh, according to Chicago police.

he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was immediately in custody Wednesday afternoon as Area Central detectives investigate.