Man shot during argument in Chatham

A man was shot Wednesday evening during an argument in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was arguing with someone about 7:15 p.m. in a store in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police. They stepped outside, and the other person opened fire.

He was shot in the side of his body, police said. His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.