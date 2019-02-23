Man shot during argument in Englewood

A man was shot and wounded during an argument Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:30 p.m., the 46-year-old began verbally arguing with a male inside a business in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

The argument moved outside to a sidewalk, where the male pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in his groin, leg and foot.

He was treated for the gunshots at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.