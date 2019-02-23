Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/23/2019, 05:46pm

Man shot during argument in Englewood

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was shot and wounded during an argument Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:30 p.m., the 46-year-old began verbally arguing with a male inside a business in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, Chicago police said.

The argument moved outside to a sidewalk, where the male pulled out a handgun and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in his groin, leg and foot.

He was treated for the gunshots at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending