Man shot during argument in Grand Crossing

A man was shot Thursday in the 6800 block of South Dante. | Google Earth

A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood shooting.

The 54-year-old was shot in the right foot at 4:33 p.m. during an argument in the 6800 block of South Dante, according to Chicago Police.

He was in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.