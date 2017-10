Man shot during argument in Gresham

A man was shot early Wednesday during an argument in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was involved in the argument with someone he knows about 12:20 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Eggleston when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.