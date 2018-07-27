Man shot during attempted carjacking in Grand Crossing

A man was shot early Friday during an attempted carjacking in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:50 a.m., the 42-year-old man was parking his car in the 7200 block of South Blackstone Avenue when he was approached by three males, one of whom was showing a handgun, Chicago Police said. They demanded his car.

The man stepped out of the car briefly before reentering it and driving away, police said. The armed male then opened fire and struck the man in his leg and elbow.

He was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the attempted carjacking and shooting.